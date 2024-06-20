Multi-layered security for PM Modi’s packed two-day visit to Kashmir

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) A multi-layered security is in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to J&K from Thursday, said officials here.

A ring of foolproof security was thrown around the route and the venue of the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar city to be attended by PM Modi on Friday.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to J&K after being elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive tenure.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach here in the evening. Officials said that this is a strictly official visit of the Prime Minister and no meetings/interactions with either the BJP or any other political party are likely to take place during this visit.

After landing at the technical airport in Srinagar, the PM will fly to the Army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 corps in Badami Bagh cantonment in a helicopter before reaching the Raj Bhawan in the Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar.

He will then go to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of the famous Dal Lake where he will lay the foundation/inaugurate 84 projects in J&K.

On Thursday, around 6 p.m., PM Modi will participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at SKICC. He will also launch the competitiveness improvement in agriculture and allied sectors project (JKCIP) worth Rs 1,800 crore.

The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K and will have the project outreach of three lakh households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

The event ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ will showcase progress and inspire young achievers. During this event, PM Modi will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers of J&K.

He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore.

The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education.

He will also lay the foundation stone for projects like the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the development of industrial estates and the construction of six Government Degree Colleges.

The foundation stone laying, inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in J&K.

The PM will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 people appointed in government service.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day celebration on June 21 at the SKICC. The theme of this year’s Yoga celebration is ‘Yoga for Self & Society’. This means that the physical and mental well-being of citizens is of the greatest value to the progress, stability and integrity of the country.

PM Modi will also address the participants at the Yoga session at the SKICC.

Police have declared Srinagar city as a temporary red zone for any drone operations other than those undertaken as part of the VVIP security.

Traffic movement on the Boulevard Road has been put under restrictions and the commuters have been advised to take alternative routes to reach the Mughal gardens and other places in the city.

The Boulevard Road passes outside the SKICC, the venue of PM Modi’s Yoga Day participation, which would be attended by over 7,000 other participants.

The venue has been taken over by the SPG that guards the Prime Minister. The SPG is working in close coordination and complete synergy with state security to attend to the minutest detail that concerns VVIP security as detailed in the blue book.

Extraordinary security arrangements with the deployment of large number of police and the CAPF have been made inside and around Srinagar city.

Every vehicle entering the city through the neighbouring districts of Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Baramulla is being thoroughly checked and its occupants are frisked.

Despite heightened security, there is no tension in the city or elsewhere in the Valley as daily life goes on normally with people attending businesses, offices and academic institutions.

