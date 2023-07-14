NXP, Mahindra join hands to drive next-gen smart e-mobility in India

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) NXP Semiconductors on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles, including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors in India.

Mahindra will get access to NXP's robust partner ecosystem, comprising Tier 1, ODM, IDH, module vendors, and integrators.

The partnership will also provide valuable insights into NXP's technology roadmap, encompassing synergistic areas such as the smart home and industrial sectors.

"At Mahindra, we are driven by our mission to elevate people's quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology. Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers," Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said in a statement.

Moreover, Mahindra intends to explore NXP's extensive portfolio, innovative automotive system solutions, and expertise in zonal and domain controllers, electrification, advanced vehicle networking, and secure car access technologies for their upcoming platforms.

"By working together and leveraging our rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow," Kurt Sievers, President and CEO, NXP, said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.