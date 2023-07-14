BJP Leader Goes Missing In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) A BJP leader has gone missing in Hyderabad and police have formed special teams for the search operation.

M. Tirupathi Reddy, a local leader of BJP in Alwal area on the city outskirts, was not seen since Thursday afternoon.

He is suspected to have been kidnapped by unidentified persons.

A resident of Kushaiguda, he had gone to the Tahsildar office for land related work. His mobile phone was also switched off since Thursday afternoon

The family members of the BJP leader alleged involvement by local MLA and his his henchmen. His wife Sujatha alleged that they were under extreme pressure to sell their land at Alwal at a low price.

She said that politicians who have lands abutting their property were pressuring them to sell it.

She was worried about his safety. Sujatha claimed that her husband was tense and worried for the last few days.

He had told her that he was facing threats to part with the land.

He also voiced apprehension that if he refused to sell the land, he might be harmed.

On a complaint by Sujatha, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

He was reportedly last spotted at Gachibowli, where he was seen getting off from an auto rickshaw.

A police officer said that they have no clue which indicates that he was kidnapped.

