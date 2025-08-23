Nurse, aide arrested for murder of elderly woman in West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) A nurse and her partner were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in the Panchasayar Police Station area on the outskirts of Kolkata.

According to the police, the accused was identified as 36-year-old Ashalata Sardar and her partner, Mohammad Jalal Mir (41), both residents of Dholahat in South 24 Parganas.

The two had conspired to rob the elderly couple in the absence of their children, who live outside Bengal, the police said.

"Jalal was arrested from his house in Dholahat at 1.40 a.m. Later, Ashalata was arrested from her rented house in the Narendrapur area at 8.05 a.m. Initial investigation revealed that the nurse came to the couple's house at night with the companion. She herself entered the house. But her companion was waiting outside. The arrests have been made within 24 hours of the recovery of the old woman's body," said the police.

"Prashant Das, 82, is a resident of Kullu Villa in the Panchasayar area. The old man lived with his wife, Vijaya Das (79). Their daughter lives in Germany, and their son resides in Mumbai," the police said.

The accused had also stolen the jewellery worn by the old woman.

The autopsy report of the old woman's body revealed that she died due to head injuries and asphyxiation.

"The old woman's body was recovered from the house on Friday. At that time, the old man was also lying on the floor in the next room. He was panicking," said the police. The children of the couple have been informed about the tragic incident.

After the old woman's body was recovered, it was found that the CCTV cables of the house were cut.

Even electricity connection was disconnected, the police added.

"The old woman's body was found near the stairs, with her hands and feet tied. The housemaid came but did not get any response. After that, she entered through the back door and saw the old woman's body and informed the police. The back door was open," said the police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.