Number of cities with Metro rail up from 5 to 21 in last 10 years: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Metro rail services have been extended to 21 cities in the country over the last 10 years from a mere five cities in 2014, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal told journalists.

The minister said that 700 km of new metro lines were constructed in the last decade since the Narendra Modi government came to power, taking the total track length to 945 km.

In addition, the Cabinet on Friday cleared three new mass-transit proposals -- Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor in Thane and extensions of metro networks in Pune and Bengaluru which add up to 78 km in length, and are scheduled to be operationalised in 2029. These projects will add to the country’s expanding metro network, which is already the world’s third largest next only to the USA and China.

"We are poised to soon surpass the US and become second only to China driven by the success of the Make in India initiative," the minister said.

He further stated that the remaining two priority corridors connecting Gurugram, Manesar and Dharuhera, and Sonepat and Panipat in the north of the national capital will also be sanctioned soon.

Highlighting the acceleration in the pace of development, the minister said that before 2014, an average of only 600 metres of the metro line was being constructed every month. There has been a 10-fold increase in this figure to 6 km every month during the last 10 years, he added.

The minister said that India has developed four state-of-the-art facilities to manufacture metro coaches. These have produced over 1,000 metro coaches in the last five years, supporting various metro rail systems across the country.

He also mentioned the international foray that India was making in the construction of metro rail systems. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is currently implementing a metro rail system in Bangladesh and has provided consultancy services to Jakarta.

Besides, countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kenya and El Salvador have also shown interest in partnering with the DMRC for their metro development projects, the minister said.

