Nuh violence: Security stepped up ahead of Yatra

Gurugram, Aug 27 (IANS) In view of Hindu groups' call to resume Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on Monday (August 28) despite denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across Nuh to avoid untoward incidents.

Nuh administration has already denied permission to the organisers of the yatra in view of the meeting of the G20 Sherpa group scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.

The officials said that even though permission had been denied to hold the yatra, there were inputs that certain organisations had invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28.

"All necessary arrangements had been made by the Nuh Police in view of the proposed yatra. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation. As a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from August 26 up to August 29," said Deputy Commissioner Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata.

All schools and colleges have been closed on August 28 and security has been stepped up in the district with the extension of Section 144.

"The police deployment has been stepped up around mosques while paramilitary forces continue to keep vigil in Nuh district after the clashes. About 700 Haryana Police personnel and 13 paramilitary companies are deployed in the district alone. Police will check inter-state movement as outsiders will not be allowed," Narendra Bijarniya, SP Nuh said.

"The permission for the yatra has been denied and no gathering of any sort will be allowed. We are urging the locals to offer prayers at their village temples instead of converging at the Nalhar temple in Nuh on August 28,” the DC said.

The Nalhar temple has been turned into a fortress to ensure devotees do not gather in large numbers at any point in time. The minority population has been asked to avoid venturing outside their homes, he said.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has come under the scanner for the July 31 communal clashes after the disclosure of arrested people, and has been told to join the probe.

