Nuh violence: Over 400 migrant families of a community leave for native places

Gurugram, Aug 4 (IANS) Over 400 panic-struck migrant families have left for their native places after the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh that had spilled over to Gurugram left them shocked and scared.

While 20 families have fled Palda village, nearly 400 families have been forced to leave slums in Sector 70. Most of them are migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

It was claimed that some people threatened them to kill and warned that their slums would be set afire if they do not leave.

After the violence, barber shops, scrap shops and hotels (operated by those from Muslim community) in Gurugram were locked.

In Gurugram, a large number of migrant families used to live in Manesar and surrounding areas.

"A group of people came on motorcycles threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum and our vehicles. Police deployment has increased after the violent incident in Gurugram but we are scared. We will return when the situation improves," an individual belonging to the minority community said.

However, the Gurugram district administration has assured that migrant families will be protected and police security has been beefed up across Gurugram, especially in the sensitive areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.