Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested from Rajasthan

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) A special team of the Haryana Police has arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan from Jaipur on charges of instigating people of a particular community during the violence that was witnessed in the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh on July 31. The MLA will be produced in the Nuh district court on Friday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence case had earlier issued a notice on August 25 to Mamman, the MLA from Firozpur Jhirka Assembly constituency of Nuh district, on charges of instigating people for violence, and had asked him to join the investigation on August 31.

In response to the notice, the MLA sent a medical note that he was suffering from a fever. After that, a second notice was given by the police on September 5 and then again on September 10, but he did not come.

Mamman filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court defending himself from being arrested by the police, arguing that the case should be investigated by an SIT monitored by higher officials.

The high court issued a notice to the state government and the concerned authorities advised Mamman to file a petition in the lower court and gave him the next date scheduled on October 19.

It was said on behalf of the MLA that he was not in the area on the day of the incident, while the police had collected complete evidence against him.

On July 31, violence took place during the Brijmandal Yatra in the Nuh district, which later spread to other areas in Gurugram,Palwal, Rewari, Sonipat and Faridabad. Six people died in the violence, including two home guards and a cleric. Apart from this, more than 80 people were injured.

