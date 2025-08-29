NSE to conduct mock trading session on August 30

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday informed that it would conduct capital market mock trading sessions on August 30.

NSE said it would also hold mock trading sessions in futures & options, currency derivatives, and commodities derivatives in addition to capital market segment.

Trades during mock sessions will not result in any fund pay-in or payout, clarified NSE.

Further, new software updates are not slated to be released during the mock trading session to be conducted by the NSE on August 30. The stock exchange, however, advised migration to NEAT+ 7.8.3 before September 6, 2025, when Version 7.8.2 would be discontinued.

The mock trading session will pre-open at 9 am with the normal market opening at 9:15 am. The closing time will be 10:10 am. A live re-login window will also be available between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm on the same day.

The stock market holds Saturday mock trading sessions once a month for brokers to test their trading infrastructure, new products/systems, and contingency drills. Holdings or positions are displayed using mock-trading pricing.

Mock trading sessions, typically conducted on Saturdays, serve as simulated drills enabling brokers and other market participants to test their trading infrastructure, order management systems, new products or systems, and contingency drills in a controlled, risk-free environment.

Due to this, holdings or position values are displayed according to the mock-trading prices. "The Exchange is continuously endeavouring to provide a robust platform to members to enable seamless trading. The Exchange gives utmost importance to periodical testing of trading infrastructure and its recovery & response mechanisms," NSE stated while releasing the mock trading calendar for the year 2025.

For further details, participants have been directed to refer to annexures on the NSE website and to contact the exchange support team for assistance.

