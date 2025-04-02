NSDC certifies 22,455 candidates for international mobility in last 3 years

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has trained a total of 23,254 candidates and certified 22,455 in the past three years for international mobility, the government informed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has MoUs with seven countries -- Australia, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Qatar, Singapore and the UAE -- for cooperation in skill development and vocational education and training, said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Focused on increased opportunities for Indian workforce, both domestic and global, these agreements facilitate technical exchanges, collaborative training programs, qualification recognition, and the sharing of best practices.

The government has been working towards establishing institutional mechanisms to foster the global mobility of Indian workers as well as students, academicians, researches and business persons etc.

“These agreements seek to enhance global employment opportunities for Indian workers while protecting their labour rights, preventing irregular migration and supporting skill development,” said the ministry.

Further, with the efforts of MSDE, the New Delhi Leaders Declaration accepted by the leaders of G20 made a commitment towards developing an international reference classification of occupations by skills and qualification requirements to facilitate cross-country comparability and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will be the agency undertaking this study.

Accordingly, NSDC has undertaken a study of 16 countries to understand their skill requirements: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, the US, the UAE, and the UK.

Additionally, in line with the Budget announcement for the fiscal year 2023-24, MSDE has proposed establishment of 30 Skill India International Centres (SIICs) across various states.

Currently, two SIICs have been established -- one in Varanasi and another at SDI, Bhubaneswar -- and 5 centres have been approved by the Project Steering Committee (PSC).

