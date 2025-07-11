NSA Doval debunks distorted foreign reportage on 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday delivered a sharp rebuke at the distorted reportage of 'Operation Sindoor', by the foreign media and also dared it to come up with any credible image of damages on the Indian side.

NSA Doval, speaking at the 62nd convention of IIT-Madras, saluted the Indian armed forces for executing the precision military strikes on Pakistan’s terror factories in just 23 minutes and lambasted the international media for its misleading and twisted coverage.

"Foreign press said that Pakistan did this and that. You give me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage done to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken," he said.

Questioning the credibility of Western media reportage, Doval said the satellite imageries were a resounding proof of what happened between May 6 to May 10 but the foreign outlets kept harping on damages on the Indian side, despite not been able to show images of damages, even a glass pane.

“These satellite imageries are all over the world. They (New York Times and others) brought out images and put out things...The images only showed that 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10 were destroyed, whether it was in Sargodha or Rahim Yar Khan or Chaklala,” he added.

He further said, “I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of imageries – where are the damages. We are capable of doing that (destroying terror bases and inflicting damages on Pakistani air bases)," he added.

Indian security forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the intervening night of May 6-May 7, decimating nine terror camps including the headquarters of LeT and Hizbul Mujahidden, inside Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The military strikes were in response to ghastly terror strikes in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people.

The operation triggered an intense military face-off between the two Nuclear-armed nations, with both sides launching drone and military strikes. Indian forces inflicted heavy damages on at least 11 Pakistani air bases, as depicted by the satellite images in ‘before and after’ images.

However, a couple of foreign media outlets reported about ‘serious damages’ on the Indian side including downing of fighter jets, though no visual proof of the same surfaced.

