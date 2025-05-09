Now, 12-hour blackout in Jaisalmer, Barmer amid India-Pakistan standoff

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a high alert was declared across Rajasthan's border districts of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi on Friday.

As a precautionary measure, markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer closed early, at 5 pm, and a complete blackout has been imposed from 6 pm to 6 am.

In Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi, the blackout will continue till 6 am on Saturday.

All public events and programmes have been suspended in Jaisalmer, and the lights of electricity metres placed outside homes have been covered with tape or cloth to ensure complete darkness.

In view of maintaining public safety measures across border districts, marriage and religious functions in Sri Ganganagar have been restricted and lighting, DJs, and loudspeakers have been banned.

Also, hostels in Bikaner have been vacated, and the leave of all government employees has been cancelled.

Further, the Tanot-Ramgarh road has been barricaded to restrict movement.

To ensure medical readiness, 336 senior resident doctors have been deployed across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, and Phalodi.

The Drug Control Department has also requested updated stock reports of medicines, oxygen, and surgical supplies from all district controllers.

In Ramdevra in Jaisalmer, the Baba Ramdev Temple was closed at 6 pm, and it will remain closed from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice.

In Barmer, sirens were sounded at 6 pm to mark the beginning of the blackout, and traders shut down their businesses in compliance with administrative orders.

Residents in Jaisalmer and Barmer have taken precautions by covering their electricity metres to prevent even minimal light exposure during the blackouts.

These measures come after India conducted airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in retaliation for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The administration has advised residents to postpone weddings and functions or conduct them during daylight hours, stay indoors after dark and avoid switching on external lights and avoid spreading or reacting to unverified social media content.

In Sri Ganganagar, the ban on lighting, DJs, and loud sound systems will remain in effect for the next two months, especially during public, religious, and matrimonial gatherings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.