Notorious burglar's Instagram posts land him in police net

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Posting photos of his tour on Instagram has landed a notorious burglar in jail.

The 29-year-old accused, identified as Sanjeev a.k.a. Shiva, had gone on a trip after robbing a house in West Delhi last month. He had taken a loan on the stolen jewellery to fund his trip, the police said on Friday.

The police have also arrested the receiver of the stolen items, Abdul Malik, also known as Nijam.

Sharing the details, the police said that on July 11, an incident of burglary took place in Uttam Nagar. The complainant had alleged that several gold items worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from his house.

During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the area as well as that of the nearby places.

The police tracked the culprit through CCTV footage, in which Sanjeev could be seen leaving the complainant's house in a hurry. Thereafter, Sanjeev was put under technical surveillance, which showed that the last location of the suspect’s mobile number was in Haridwar.

“The suspect used to switch off his mobile phone for long hours to avoid detection. An analysis of the CDR of the suspect revealed that soon after committing the crime, he went to a gold loan outlet named Capri Loans located at Jeewan Park,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). M. Harsha Vardhan.

“Accordingly, the police visited Capri Loans and found that Sanjeev had pawned two gold rings and received Rs 20,000 in cash as a loan against them,” said the DCP.

However, the accused person continuously changed his location to evade arrest.

“When the accused reached Kappam in Kerala, he posted his travel video on Instagram, attempting to mislead the team by claiming that he was going to Dubai for work,” said the DCP.

“After making several coordinated efforts, the team finally succeeded when he uploaded a video on his Instagram account, stating he was in Agra. The video was thoroughly analysed, and since he took an e-rickshaw for Eidgah Road in Agra, the clue paid off. A police team reached Agra, searched several hotels on Eidgah Road, and after checking 7-8 hotels, finally apprehended the suspect,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Sanjeev disclosed that he had sold the remaining jewellery to a man in Saharanpur. Subsequent raids were conducted, and Malik was apprehended, and the stolen jewellery was also recovered at his instance.

