Nothing wrong with Maoists surrendering at CM’s office: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that there was nothing wrong with Maoists surrendering at the Chief Minister’s office.

Responding to objections regarding facilitating the surrender process of six Maoists, he said, “A message must be conveyed to society that no one should indulge in Naxal activities. When they surrender in front of the Chief Minister, it becomes known to everyone in the state. The government has provided an opportunity for the transformation of Naxals. What is wrong with that?”

The Minister was referring to Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar who on Wednesday slammed the Siddaramaiah government for facilitating the surrender of six Maoists, saying this was a move to create urban naxals.

Sunil Kumar, who represents the Maoist activity-prone Karkala Assembly constituency, said, “It is an attempt to make the Maoists, who are operating in forests, urban naxals. For many years the police personnel attached to the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) carried out operations day and night against them and this development will bring down their morale,” Sunil Kumar stressed.

Parameshwara, said, “BJP MLA Sunil Kumar’s constituency has significant Naxal activity. Isn’t there an ANF (Anti-Naxal Force) in Karkala?"

“When the Naxals surrendered, they did not have any weapons. They have abandoned their weapons, and the police will investigate where they disposed of them. Naxal activities in the state have reduced by 99 per cent. Among the surrendered Naxals, some are from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Our Chief Minister has stated that he will speak to the Chief Ministers of the respective states. The surrendered Naxals have cases against them in other states, and those state governments must also make decisions,” Parameshwara said.

Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri; Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa; Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru; Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur; Vasantha T. aka Ramesh from Tamil Nadu; and T. N. Jeesha from Kerala surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru.

Commenting on the agenda of the January 13 Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, Parameshwara said, “I am not aware of the agenda."

When asked about infighting within the party and the CLP meeting being organised in the backdrop of the postponement of SC and ST legislators' meeting, he said, "There is no confusion in the party. The meeting regarding the SC/ST convention was postponed for several reasons, including the participation of AICC leaders.”

“Since the AICC leaders informed us of their participation, the meeting has been postponed. The question of AICC not trusting us does not arise. You are creating trust issues, saying one thing in the morning and another in the evening...State Congress in-charge and General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me. There is no secret meeting. We convene meetings to discuss our issues, and I had invited him to attend. He has assured me that he will suggest a date, and we will hold the meeting accordingly,” he said.

When asked about concerns regarding the meeting, he responded, “Who is anxious about it? As far as I know, there is no anxiety. Nobody needs to worry. I have clearly stated this before. I never said we would organise conventions outside the party. Can I answer every speculation? Different people analyze situations in different ways. Has Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar ever said he is worried about me? Please don’t make baseless claims. Yesterday, I participated in events with him throughout the day. We conducted a press conference together. He never expressed any concern about me,” he clarified.

Regarding the new AICC office in Delhi, he said, “The foundation stone for the AICC office was laid in 2009. It was delayed for many years. Now, it is ready for inauguration, and the ceremony will be held on January 15.”

Commenting on the stampede incident in Tirupati, he said, “The death of devotees in the stampede is unfortunate. Such incidents should not happen. May God give the bereaved families the strength to bear the loss. As of now, there is no information suggesting that anyone from Karnataka was involved in the incident,” he said.

