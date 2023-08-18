'Nothing permanent in politics', says K’taka DyCM Shivakumar on 'ghar wapsi' of leaders who joined BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that nothing was permanent in politics fuelling talks about the return of MLAs who had left the Congress and joined the BJP.



Answering a question on whether the doors will be open for the leaders who had quit Congress party, Shivakumar said on Friday that there was nothing permanent in politics. However, he rejected the rumours of him holding talks with the BJP leaders to pull them back into the party.

When asked about 13 MLAs from the JD(S) being approached, Shivakumar stated he did not know about the development. “All 224 MLAs in Karnataka are known to me. If not political, there will be personal relationships,” he stated.

“I know what BJP is doing and with whom they are holding talks. The media is quiet on that front. Our government is in existence. The lessons learnt the hard way by BJP are still remembered. We are 136 members and two independents are also with us. Our focus now is to deliver good administration and keep the word given to people,” Shivakumar maintained.

"The previous government was junked by the people. The BJP and JD(S) leaders have lost their peace of mind. We are observing what is being spoken. Those who have won and defeated are making statements and the media is supporting them by highlighting the news. They just want to prove their presence,” he said.

"The workers of the Congress party are working enthusiastically. We have told them to increase the vote share of the party. It is also okayed to pull local BJP leaders into the party,” he stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.