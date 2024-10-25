Not workout, here’s what Asha Negi does in the gym

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi does not only workout in the gym but also literally “sleeps like a baby” there, going by a picture posted on social media.

The actress re-shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories originally shared by her fitness coach Rohit Nair, who also trains names such Varun Dhawan, Ali Fazal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur to name a few.

In the image, Asha is seen sleeping on a gym mat and also “sipping” on a water bottle. It seems the picture was taken after a grueling session at the gym.

An embarrassed Asha captioned the hilarious image as “sir”.

Talking about her work, Asha’s latest project is “Honeymoon Photographer”. The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, features the actress as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani and Zoya Irani. Soon, the honeymoon turns into a nightmare after the husband is found dead.

The series premiered on JioCinema on September 27.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was last seen playing the role of an actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry',

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

