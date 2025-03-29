Not safe for Kunal Kamra currently to travel to Mumbai: Counsel (IANS Interview)

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) V. Suresh, advocate of standup comedian Kunal Kamra -- whose recent "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde landed him into a fresh trouble -- has claimed that it would be unsafe for his client to travel to Mumbai in the current circumstances. During an interaction with IANS, Suresh claimed the incidents of violence that unfolded after Kunal Kamra's alleged objectionable remarks went public pose a 'genuine threat' to his life.

In a petition submitted to the Madras High Court on Friday, Kamra stated that he moved from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu in 2021 and has been a resident of the state since then. He expressed fear of being arrested by the Mumbai Police.

V. Suresh, meanwhile, has secured anticipatory bail for the comedian from the Madras High Court.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What is the actual scenario surrounding Kunal Kamra’s case, which has created significant controversy in Maharashtra politics?

V. Suresh: Kunal Kamra had recorded a video in February for a program called “Naya Bharat”, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 23rd. Shortly after its release, it drew strong reactions from the ruling party in Maharashtra. In the "Naya Bharat" episode, Kamra spoke about various public figures including political personalities. It’s important to note that he did not mention anyone from Maharashtra by name.

His commentary was delivered using parody and satire, including references through a Bollywood song.

He criticised the nature of the country's politics through satire. However, a complaint was filed on the same day the video was uploaded.

The following day, a large group of people associated with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) stormed a hotel in Mumbai, ransacked the premises, and assaulted local individuals. Despite the severity of the incident, the police arrested only a few people... and did not treat the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, the police filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra. This triggered further violent reactions from Shiv Sena group members. Some ruling party MLAs went so far as to issue open threats, saying they would “blacken Kunal Kamra’s face” and “cut him into pieces.” These threats pose serious concerns for Kamra’s safety. Given the situation, it is clearly unsafe for Kunal Kamra to travel to Mumbai now.

IANS: What happened after that?

V. Suresh: On March 24, the Khar Police Station in Mumbai issued summons addressed to Kunal Kamra but delivered it to his parents’ residence in Mumbai, asking him to appear for an investigation. In response, Kamra sent a letter stating he was not in Mumbai due to prior commitments and offered to appear on April 2.

However, the Mumbai Police refused this request. Kamra has made it clear that he believes in the Constitution of India and is willing to cooperate in the legal process. He even offered to join the investigation via video conference. But the Mumbai Police declined that option as well.

Between March 24 and March 27, the situation intensified significantly, and it was unsafe for Kamra to travel to Chennai either.

As his legal counsel, we filed an interstate anticipatory bail petition and submitted all relevant evidence of threats against him. The Madras High Court reviewed the case, acknowledged the seriousness of the threat, and directed the Mumbai Police to appear before it.

The matter has been adjourned to April 7.

Importantly, the Court granted interim anticipatory bail and instructed both the Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu police not to take any coercive action against Kamra until April 7. We sent this order to the Khar Police via speed post and email. As of last night, the Khar Police has been officially informed, and we expect their appearance before the Madras High Court for further proceedings.

IANS: Is Kunal Kamra truly under threat in Maharashtra?

V. Suresh: Yes, there is a genuine threat to Kunal Kamra’s life. This is why we filed the petition. The petition was not an emotional reaction but a well-supported legal submission.

The Court examined all the materials and found the concerns valid, which led to the interim relief granted. In a democratic country, the police should be committed to the Constitution of India -- not to any ruling party.

The fact that sitting MLAs and ministers are issuing open threats, yet the police remain inactive, is a matter of grave concern for every citizen.

The Supreme Court has affirmed that under Article 19(1)(a), every citizen has the right to criticize the government.

Whether through comedy, parody, satire, or cartoons -- these expressions are protected under the Constitution. Public figures need to have thick skin. Their sensibilities shouldn’t be dictated by party loyalists. Any grievances should be judged by the standards of ordinary citizens, not by the satisfaction of a political cadre.

Let's also remember -- Kunal Kamra never named any individual directly. People are free to interpret satire in their own way. If someone feels aggrieved, they have the right to file a complaint. But it is unacceptable for politicians to make public threats or for mobs to resort to violence and vandalism, as seen in the attack on the Unicontinental Hotel.

IANS: Will Kunal Kamra be able to make similar comments about the DMK government in Tamil Nadu as he did in Maharashtra?

V. Suresh: This is a rhetorical question often raised by certain politicians. The law is clear. Kunal Kamra is well within his constitutional rights.

He seeks justice within the legal framework of India. As early as on March 24, he had written to the Mumbai Police, stating his willingness to cooperate with the law and affirming his commitment to the Constitution.

He never refused to appear before the police; he simply requested a different date for valid reasons. In this context, it’s important to understand that the Madras High Court is not examining the content of the charges against him—it is only considering the legal validity and safety concerns raised in the petition. Kunal Kamra’s safety must be ensured, and the principles of justice upheld.

