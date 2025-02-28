Not received death certificate yet: Murdered doctor’s parents accuse Mamata govt of passing the buck

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The parents of RG Kar Medical college doctor, who was raped and murdered on the hospital campus on August 9 last year, on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee-led state government is responsible for their daughter’s tragic fate. They also accused the state government of passing the buck and failing to deliver justice, even a year after the horrifying case of rape and murder that shook the entire nation.

The parents of the murdered woman doctor of R G Kar hospital said this after meeting the CBI director, regarding the ongoing probe into the crime. They recently traveled to Delhi to raise their concerns before the investigating agency.

"We met CBI Director Praveen Sood and discussed the verdict given by the Sealdah Court. We also sought clarity on what the CBI has done so far in the investigation and requested the director to ensure my daughter gets proper justice. The supplementary chargesheet, which was scheduled for submission in court, was also a point of discussion," said the victim’s father.

Raising concerns over procedural delays, he added, "We have not even received my daughter’s death certificate yet, so we urged the CBI director to help us obtain it. He assured us of his support."

The grieving parents slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her recent remarks, in which she accused the CBI of not handling the case properly. "Mamata Banerjee is misleading the people and voters. She never questioned why her own police failed to act promptly. Instead, she always blames the CBI and other agencies," the father stated.

He also alleged that the state government deliberately tried to suppress the case. "Mamata Banerjee’s police did nothing for four days after my daughter's death. She instructed all stakeholders to stay silent and even arranged for my daughter's body to be cremated at 2:00 a.m. that night."

Hinting at a larger conspiracy, he said that the Chief minister must take accountability for inordinate delay in justice.

"As both CM and health minister, she had the duty to ensure my daughter's safety but failed. I believe there is a bigger plot behind this crime, and she is responsible for it."

The body of the 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student, who was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on August 9. The police later said that multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

