Shashank Arora shares a special message for the daughters of real ‘Superboys Of Malegaon

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Shashank Arora is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, "Superboys Of Malegaon". The actor will be portraying a real-life character named Shafique in the drama.

Talking about his role in his next, Shashank Arora shared a heartfelt message for the daughters of Shafique.

He shared, “Shafique, the character I play in Superboys Of Malegaon, passed away years ago. I hope his two daughters see the film and feel proud of what an amazing and hardworking man their father was. When I was approached for this role and read the script, it instantly connected with me. Playing the role of Shafique was much more than just portraying a character. His loyalty towards his friends is amazing and worth showcasing, and I’m beyond grateful to have been a part of this."

Adding on, Adarsh Gourav, who is also a part of the film's core cast, revealed how he avoided public attention while shooting for the film.

Speaking to IANS, he shared that he got himself a pair of clothes with the man on whom the film is based, Nasir Sheikh.

Adarsh Gourav shared, “When I was prepping for the film, I went to Malegaon. I remember I carried only 2 or 3 pieces of clothes with me. We went on the first day and did the shopping. Nasir bhai got me a shirt, pants, and slippers from Kidwai Road. I wore the same pants and slippers for the next 15 days that I was there. The people in Malegaon didn't even recognise me, it worked in my favour because I didn't want to draw any attention. Nasir bhai and I would just sit and talk about our lives. And about how we started. And more from Nasir bhai’s side than mine”.

"Superboys of Malegaon" traces the journey of an aspiring filmmaker, Nasir, who brings together his group of friends to make a film for his town, Malegaon.

Made under the direction of Reema Kagti, "Superboys Of Malegaon", features Shashank Arora as the lead, alongside Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan in prominent roles.

The project has been inspired by the documentary "Supermen of Malegaon".

Produced by Excel Entertainment, "Superboys Of Malegaon" is set to release on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.