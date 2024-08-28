Not establishment but imitation day: Bengal LoP to Trinamool

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) As Trinamool Congress’ student wing TMCP is celebrating its foundation day on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari ridiculed the event and questioned whether the ruling party in the state understood the significance of such organisations.

He has also pointed out how Trinamool Congress’ student wing was named after the original “Chhatra Parishad”, the West Bengal unit of the students’ wing of Indian National Congress founded by iconic state Congress leaders like Late Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi and Late Subtara Mukherjee, once considered as the two eyes of former Indian Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi in the state.

“Today is not the establishment day of the Trinamool Student Council, but the imitation day! Like other things you have 'stolen' today as is your natural habit, so as to take away the credit of the original founders like Priya Da and Subrata Da” said the LoP in a statement posted on his official X handle on the morning.

In the message, Adhikari also accused the Chief Minister and her party of deliberately stalling the process of student union elections in several institutes in the state. According to him, this is a deliberate ploy to prevent students from raising their voices against corrupt practices going on in the state.

“And you understand very well that students and youth have a huge role not only in the social role but also in the formation of the state, so you have deliberately stopped the election of the student council for the past 9 years so that the new generation of student leaders can speak out against your corrupt and corrupt government. Do not shake your mattress on the road,” Adhikari’s message read.

He also questioned how genuine the Chief Minister's concern about the future of the students was. “And how worried are you about the bright future of students? During your tenure, education department corruption, selling jobs, wrong question papers, leaking question papers before exams, looting crores of rupees by ministers like Partha Chatterjee, forcing legitimate job seekers to sit on the road for years. etc. can be understood through events,” the message added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X dedicated the TMCP Foundation Day to the memory of the woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder earlier this month.

“Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. And please, our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry,” the Chief Minister said in the post.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.