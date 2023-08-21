Not convening special assembly session evidence of constitutional breakdown in Manipur, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Congress on Monday slammed BJP for not convening Special Session of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur saying that it is an evidence of constitutional breakdown in violence hit state.

The Congress also taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is busy with refurbishing his self styled Vishwaguru role while Home Minister Amit Shah is busy in electioneering even as the agony of people of Manipur continues unabated.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On July 27, the state government requests Governor of Manipur to convene special session of Assembly in the third week of August. On August 4, Governor is requested once again to convene special session, but this time on a specific date, namely August 21. Today is August 21 and the special session has not been called.

“There has been no Monsoon session of the Assembly either. This is further evidence that the Constitutional machinery has simply broken down in Manipur. The Prime Minister is preoccupied with refurbishing his self-styled Vishwaguru role and the Home Minister is busy electioneering. The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated.”

The Congress has been critical of the Centre as well as the Manipur government for not handling the situation properly.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Parliament’s Monsoon Session also witnessed ruckus after the opposition demanded a detailed discussion on Manipur situation and also a detailed statement by the Prime Minister in both the Houses.

A 21-member delegation of the INDIA alliance had visited Manipur on July 30 and 31, and after returning to Delhi they had apprised President Droupadi Murmu over the situation in the northeastern state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also visited Manipur on June 29 and 30 and also met the Governor in Imphal.

