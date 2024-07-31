Not ‘blushing’ away: TV actors ‘glow up’ as they ‘highlight’ use of make-up for men

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Gone are the days when make-up was considered a taboo for men, who are now breaking free from traditional gender norms and are putting it on as a form of self-expression and confidence.

From subtle touch-ups to bold statements, men’s make-up is becoming immensely popular. Renowned television personalities such as Arjun Bijlani, Angad Hasija, Kanwar Dhillon and Rushad Rana have spoken about how make-up is not limited to any one gender.

Actor Angad Hasija, who has worked in shows such as “Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai” and “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” to name a few minces no words when he says that “male make-up” is a topic less discussed.

“I feel that the trend of men wearing make-up for shoots, events, parties, and public appearances is definitely becoming more common. Even we actors are supposed to apply make-up for shoots daily. So, it's a positive shift, as makeup is a form of self-expression and not limited to any one gender,” Angad told IANS.

Talking about the reason why it's a less touched topic for a conversation, Angad added: “It’s true that male makeup is less talked about because of traditional gender norms and stereotypes that have long associated makeup with femininity. And these norms can create a stigma around men using makeup, making it seem taboo or unusual.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani, whose character of Mayank from the television show “Miley Jab Hum Tum” is still fondly remembered, agrees that make-up is an amazing skill and reveals he knows how to do it.

"I know how to do my own makeup, which is an amazing skill and an important part of my life. It's good to have knowledge about it. While I have a makeup artist and a team, I can still do my own make-up,” Arjun told IANS.

He agrees that women do it more often than men and that “shringaar suits them well” but also stresses the fact that men do natural make-up for a minimalistic approach.

“Actors have to wear makeup because there are certain looks they need to achieve. Otherwise, males usually wear very minimalistic makeup. I don't know any male who wears make-up and looks significantly different; we generally look like ourselves. Men do minimalistic make-up,” he said.

For “Anupamaa” actor Rushad Rana, men doing up their faces is a personal choice.

“If I have to talk about it from a personal point of view, we shoot daily and apply so much make-up daily, I prefer going out without it. But yes, I do see a lot of men with makeup, and I don’t have any judgment on that as that is one’s personal wish.”

However, he does agree that there is a “myth that only women apply make-up.”

“Nowadays, even men turn up being so well dressed. I personally like to stay away from make-up, keep my hair down, and have a good time,” he said.

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is recognised as Shiva Pandya from “Pandya Store”, asserted that the world of fashion and beauty has become more “inclusive” and that men and women are both open to experimenting with their appearance now.

Kanwar told IANS: “It was somewhat of a taboo until a few years ago, but with changing generations and evolving lifestyles, makeup and fashion have become more inclusive.”

When it comes to makeup, men might have fewer options compared to women, he feels.

The 31-year-old actor doesn't think “men wearing makeup is a taboo anymore” and sees it as a “positive change”.

“Why should it be a taboo? Whether a guy wants to wear makeup or not is his choice, just as it is for a girl. There's no discrimination there. We're living in a very progressive world, and it's a good space to be in. To each their own,” said the actor.

When it comes to make-up, why should only girls have all the fun!

