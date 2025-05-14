Northern Command GoC-in-C calls on J&K LG, reviews security developments

Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) Lieutenant General, Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

Officials said that Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GoC-in-C Northern Command, called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday and briefed him on the latest developments and different aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario.

“He was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps,” they said.

This is the first meeting between the top Army commander and the J&K LG after de-escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is responsible for the security of the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) in J&K and also for tackling terrorism in the hinterland, working in synergy with the UT's police and the security forces.

After the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes at the training camps and headquarters of terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and in Pakistan, the military response from Pakistan focussed on heavy mortar shelling on civilian areas along the LoC and the International Border in J&K.

The worst damage was suffered in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts. In addition to loss of 18 civilian lives, over 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistan artillery fire on civilian areas in J&K.

Hundreds of border residents were shifted to safer places by the administration. These hapless civilians had to leave behind their homes, cattle, pets and agricultural fields as they ran for their lives to safer places.

After de-escalation, the border residents in J&K have started moving back to their homes, but the security forces have advised the people not to move back to their houses before all the unexploded shells in these areas are defused.

The J&K government has given cash ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed in Pakistani shelling.

LG Sinha and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have been visiting the worst affected families in border areas for the last one week.

