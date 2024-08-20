Non-Arunachalis must obtain permit before entering Arunachal Pradesh: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday set the ball rolling to strengthen the existing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system that makes it mandatory for any non-Arunachali to obtain a permit before entering the state.

In a joint meeting with top government officials and leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) here, the Chief Minister emphasised on the need to strengthen the ILP system to prevent illegal entry and prolonged stay of non-local migrants in the state.

"Our main objective is to protect our indigenous tribes from outside influx and we are committed to it," he said.

Stressing that the state government is internally preparing to strengthen the ILP system, Khandu said that it was necessary to take inputs from the state’s premier students’ organisation.

The AAPPSU, headed by its President Dozi Tana Tara, through a PowerPoint presentation, explained in detail a survey conducted by the organisation and ways and means to strengthen the present system.

The state police, during a recent drive, identified 155 people who have violated the ILP regulations in the state capital area. These people were detected from Ganga village, Chimpu, and Ganga market area of the capital region.

The state government urged the people to cooperate with the police to identify illegal immigrants and requested them to report any outsiders and immigrants to the police.

The ILP, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit a state, where the system has been implemented, for a limited period and with a specific purpose. The ILP had been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. Agitations are being held on and off to promulgate the ILP in Meghalaya too.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.