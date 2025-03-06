Noida call centre scam: 13 arrested for duping people with false distributor deals

Noida, March 6 (IANS) Thirteen employees of a "fake call centre" in Noida, involved in duping people under the guise of promoting products on social media and offering distributors, have been arrested. The Noida Police shared this information with the media on Thursday.

The arrested individuals include 10 men and three women, while the call centre's director, Mayank Tiwari, is absconding. The police teams are working to nab him at the earliest, sources said.

According to information, police have seized 10 laptops, two computers, 10 mobile phones, a printer, cheque books, and other documents from the suspects.

The gang's modus operandi involved contacting manufacturers from other states, promising to promote their products on social media and provide distributors. However, they failed to fulfil these promises, the police explained.

To avoid immediate backlash or legal action, the accused targeted people from distant states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, said a team from the Sector 63 police station, along with local intelligence, uncovered the operation, which was running under the name 'Distributor Channel Bharat' in G-65, G Block, Sector-63.

Sharing more details, the DCP said that the accused attracted customers by offering packages with promises of 8 to 10 distributors across various states and social media promotion for products, charging between Rs 3 and 4 lakh per package.

No services were provided, leaving customers with no recourse as the accused operated mainly from other states to evade detection.

A fraud complaint totalling Rs 4.86 lakh has been filed by a man from Jammu, the DCP said.

The investigation is being carried out further to locate the absconding director.

Sources said that police teams have been formed and dispatched for different localities based on whatever information the officials have.

