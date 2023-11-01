Nodal university in Bengal cautions of mushrooming B.Ed colleges in state

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) , the nodal university in West Bengal controlling the functioning of all Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) institutes in the state, has cautioned against institutes operating without the necessary affiliation or accreditation.

A notice was issued by BSAEU on October 28 on this count and IANS is in possession of it.

“It has been brought to the notice of BSAEU that some ill-motivated persons engaged in jeopardising the interest of students, colleges and the university in particular are using social media as a means to malign it. News of getting affiliation against monetary consideration is being spread by these dishonest persons to create a negative perception and stall normal academic operations,” the notification read.

BSAEU authorities have directed all colleges to disassociate themselves from any ill-motivated attempts and illegal activities including payment of any kind of money in any form to any agent or agency in the name of obtaining affiliation for them.

The university authorities have also made it clear that fulfilling all the norms set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is the only criteria for granting affiliations.

“If there is any deficiency in the fulfillment of such norms, the same should be made good. The university will not take any responsibility if, instead of making good the deficiencies, any college on the basis of false guarantees given by any person/agent/agency, pays any consideration money to any person or agency in any name whatsoever.

“The colleges are once again, asked to refrain from all illegal activities at the instigation of any person or group of persons projecting themselves to be the leader or well-wishers of such colleges,” the caution notice read.

To recall, during the course of investigation in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, the central agencies, too, detected the involvement of multiple Diploma in Elementary Education and B.Ed institutes in the matter, especially in recruitment of primary teachers.

