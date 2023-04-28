With no trace of 'Arikomban', Kerala forest team to resume search on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, April 28 (IANS) The much hyped operation to safely tranquilise the rogue elephant, 'Arikomban' that began in the early hours of Friday in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara in Idukki district was called off for the day after a 150-member team of officials and a group of four kumki elephants, failed to locate it.

For over a month the Kerala forest department has been trying to capture 'Arikomban' as it has been terrorising the people in the hilly district of Idukki for the past five years.

The name 'Arikomban', was given after it used to attack the places where rice was stocked, whether in homes or in shops. Rice in Malayalam is called 'Ari' and 'Komban' means tusker.

According to the forest officials, it had informed the Kerala High Court that after locating the elephant it would be tranquilised and then fixed with a radio collar and would be relocated to an undisclosed location.

But despite the best efforts of the 150-member team, the elephant remained untraceable. State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the operation will continue.

"Don't think we can fix a time frame that the elephant will be located and tranquilised and the radio collar be fixed according to a time schedule. The entire team deputed for this is doing a great job and their efforts will continue," said Saseendran.

The officials on Friday were accompanied by a big contingent of the media also and the day's operation was called off in the afternoon and will resume on Saturday.

