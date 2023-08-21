No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said there is no substitute for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country, adding the premier institute has earned global recognition.



“There is no competition for AIIMS. There is no substitute for AIIMs in the country. AIIMS has earned global recognition,” Dhankhar said while addressing the 48th Convocation of AIIMS Delhi.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, AIIMS Director M Srinivas and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

“This is my first visit to AIIMs not as a patient. I have been here as a patient, on I think, on dozens occasions. The kind of dedication the doctors have here is unparalleled. Can you beat their commitment, involvement and dedication with the patient? I have seen it.”

“The strength of an institution is its faculty and staff. My greetings to all of them and the students who are taking degrees today,” the Vice President said.

“All of your life you will remember that teacher in the faculty who was taught in the class because he or she shaped and mentored you. I am sure you will never let them down.”

Referring to the Covid pandemic, the Vice president lauded the healthcare workers.

“When everyone was facing pandemic challenges, our health workers fully vindicated our civilizational ethos at the cost of their own lives. They took risks and came to our rescue,” the Vice President said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President while referring to the Covid lockdown said: “The world never thought of a strategy of mass involvement as the Prime Minister did. The entire nation cooperated. It yielded results on all fronts to contain and combat Covid.”

