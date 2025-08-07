No shortage of funds for welfare, development of OBC community: Maha CM Fadnavis

Goa, Aug 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday highlighted a slew of initiatives towards the empowerment of the OBC community saying that there would be no shortage of funds for the implementation of welfare and development programmes for the OBC community.

In his inaugural speech at the 10th National Convention of the National OBC Federation, he mentioned that after the OBC political reservation was struck down by the court in 2020, the government successfully fought in the Supreme Court to restore it in 2022.

Now, a full 27 per cent political reservation has been implemented in municipal corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, district councils, and gram panchayats.

He said in 2004, a significant decision was made through the Legislative Assembly Request Committee to increase the non-creamy layer limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

He added that 50 significant decisions have been taken in the interest of the OBC community through the state government, and their implementation is underway.

CM Fadnavis shared details of important decisions, such as 54 hostels for OBC boys and girls, overseas scholarships, and a scheme providing Rs 60,000 in financial assistance to students who could not secure hostel accommodation.

Additionally, he announced that Rs 38 crore has been allocated for constructing a grand OBC Bhavan in Nagpur for the national OBC community, assuring that the work will be completed soon.

He highlighted seven historic decisions taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the empowerment of the OBC community across the country.

These include the process of caste-based census, granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission, reservation for doctors in the Central government, and the highest-ever representation of OBC ministers in the Union Cabinet in Independent India’s history.

On this occasion, 76 new demands of the OBC community were presented, of which 25 are related to the Maharashtra government. The Chief Minister assured that these demands would be fulfilled. He also stated that there would be no shortage of funds for the OBC community.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the National Backward Classes Commission, Hansraj Ahir, the President of the National OBC Federation, Dr Babanrao Taywade, MLA Kisan Kathore, MLA Dr Parinay Fuke, MLA Devram Bhongle among others.

