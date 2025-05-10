No mosque touched during 'Operation Sindoor': Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Indian armed forces respect the Constitution’s secular values and keeping these in mind, they did not target any mosque during ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday, within hours of agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Talking to media persons, Commodore Raghu Nair, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh – representing the three forces – dismissed the misinformation campaign by Pakistani military officers that mosques in that country were targeted during Operation Sindoor.

“I want to make it clear that no mosque was damaged during the operation,” said Colonel Qureshi, a Muslim herself, in a briefing that itself sent a strong message about the country’s pluralism and women's power.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also reiterated the armed force’s secular credentials and said, “The forces hold a very high regard for places of worship of all faith.”

She said no place of worship was touched during the operation by the armed forces. “No military or civilian infrastructure was targeted apart from any terror assets,” she said.

Wing Commander Singh said India followed its Zero Tolerance doctrine while avoiding broader escalation.

Earlier, a few minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides stopped all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a short media briefing.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," the Foreign Secretary added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.