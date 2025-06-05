No more corruption, BJP govt believes in development: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, June 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that modern and citizen-friendly infrastructures are being built in every district and sub-division of the state to make development all-inclusive.

Inaugurating 10 projects and laying the foundation stone of five projects virtually in northern Tripura’s Unakoti district, the Chief Minister said that from educational institutions to healthcare facilities, sub-divisional offices to fire stations, all basic infrastructures are being upgraded to modern standards across the state.

Noting that from January to May this year, the state government has initiated works on infrastructure development worth about Rs 578 crore, he said that the state government has given development as one of its top priorities. “No more corruption, the BJP government believes in development,” he added.

Without naming anyone or a political party, Saha said some people are still trying to tarnish the government. “But there is a limit to everything. If anyone goes beyond the limit, it would not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

Informing that after the BJP government came to power, the amount of Dearness Allowance for the government employees has been increased, he said, ‘We are trying to give DA as much as we can. So much good work has been done in our two districts of Gomati and Dhalai, due to which both districts have been awarded because there is no alternative to work. Kumarghat, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur railway stations in the state are being modernised with central funding. Although the local MLA told me that this work is being delayed, I will talk to the Union Minister about this.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government is keen to do more work for the overall welfare of the people. “Earlier, we saw only corruption and fraudulent activities. After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, the country is gradually moving forward. He is strengthening the country,” said Saha. He said that PM Modi has given a befitting reply to the terrorists through ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Chief Minister said that if there is law and order in the state and stability, there would be development. “Development is happening here constantly. The state is developing in all aspects, including health, agriculture, sports sector. This is possible because the people have support for this government,” he said.

Saha said that the state government wants a fair environment to prevail here and for people to live in a fair environment. Saha said that further development is underway in the state through Artificial Intelligence technology. Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Bhagaban Das, District Magistrate Tamal Majumdar, and other senior officials were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.