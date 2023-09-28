‘No going back with BJP’, says AIADMK leader

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) AIADMK deputy coordinator and former Minister K.P. Munusamy on Thursday said that there was no question of the party going back to the NDA fold or having an alliance with BJP.

Munusamy was speaking to media persons at Krishnagiri and responded to the reports that BJP central leadership was initiating talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking the lead in mediation.

He said, “There is no need to face the Lok Sabha elections by projecting a PM candidate as the voters of Tamil Nadu are our masters.”

The former minister, who is close to Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) said that the party would form a new coalition and fight the Lok Sabha polls. He said that even the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance have not projected a Prime Minister candidate.

He also said that the AIADMK had taken a decision to snap ties with the BJP after taking opinion from two crore party cadres and, hence, there was no question of going back to the BJP fold.

However, sources in the AIADMK told IANS that discussions are indeed taking place with Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and a Kancheepuram-based pontiff working behind the scenes for a rapprochement between the AIADMK and the BJP.

