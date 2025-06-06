No funeral prayers for terrorists on Bharat's soil: Indian Sufi Foundation supports AIIO's Fatwa

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) In a strong and clear message against terrorism, the Indian Sufi Foundation has backed a significant 'fatwa (order)' issued by the All India Imam Organisation's Chief Imam, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, stating that no Imam in the country should lead the funeral prayers (Janazah Namaz) for any terrorist killed on Indian soil.

National President of the Indian Sufi Foundation, Sufi Kashish Warsi, extended full support to this order and emphasised that such a stand is necessary to protect the true essence of Islam from being misused by extremists.

Warsi commented on the recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam and firmly asserted that no funeral prayers should be held for any of the terrorists involved.

“The terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack do not deserve a religious farewell. I support Maulana Ilyasi’s fatwa wholeheartedly,” he said.

Warsi further highlighted the importance of this message coming from within India. “I am glad this voice has risen from the sacred soil of India. The countries that claim to be Islamic should have raised this voice first. It’s unfortunate and shameful that Pakistan, which calls itself an Islamic nation, continues to nurture and protect terrorism,” he said.

He condemned terrorists as enemies of humanity and society. “A terrorist has no religion. They only spread bloodshed and fear. Such individuals are the real enemies of Islam,” Warsi added.

Speaking strongly against those who support or glorify terrorists, he appealed to Muslims worldwide: “Anyone who defames Islam by engaging in terrorism and violence should be socially boycotted. These individuals are not martyrs; they are traitors to both humanity and faith.”

“Terrorists have no religion. If Maulana Ilyasi has issued such a fatwa and sent it to Pakistan, I would say that those who call their country Islamic and claim to follow Islam, yet fail to obey such fatwas, are a disgrace. It is unfortunate because they are defaming Islam, ” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.