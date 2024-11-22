No engagement with Adani Group, claims baseless: BJD

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Odisha's former ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday clarified the power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the state with the Adani Group, saying that claims being made regarding the state are "baseless and incorrect".

In a statement issued by BJD Deputy Chief Pratap Keshari Deb, the party said that "the agreement was to procure 500 MW (megawatt) of renewable energy from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) at the lowest rates discovered by SECI and it was between two government entities".

"There was no engagement with any private party whatsoever, including the Adani Group," said BJD, adding that in fact, "to fulfil the renewable energy commitments, the state has been procuring renewable energy from central government PSUs like SECI and NTPC from 2011 onwards".

"Hence these allegations with respect to Odisha are baseless and incorrect," it added.

The party clarified that the 2021 power purchase agreement in Odisha involved only government entities SECI and Gridco, solely for the purpose of supply of renewable energy.

“This power purchase agreement made in 2021 was between two government agencies - a Central Govt Public Sector Undertaking which is a Mini Navratna of Govt of India - SECI, (under the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy) and a state govt PSU Gridco - solely for the purpose of supply of renewable energy,” the statement read.

This agreement was part of the Central government scheme called the Manufacturing-linked Solar Scheme.

The SECI is the leading CPSU dedicated to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity in the country, striving for sustainable development.

Since its inception in 2011, the company has established a pan-India presence in almost all states and Union Territories, where SECI has always met its payment commitments, according to its website.

Once selected, the SECI enters into a 25-year power purchase agreement with the chosen bidders for the procurement of power from these projects. Further, SECI establishes back-to-back 25-year power sale agreements (PSA) with DISCOMs/buying entities for the sale of the procured power.

