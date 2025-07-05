No Dalai Lama or Khalistan link in McLeodganj searches, says NIA

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a strong clarification denying media reports suggesting that recent searches conducted in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, were linked to the security of the Dalai Lama or to any case involving Khalistani terror financing.

In an official statement released here on Saturday, the NIA said, “There was no search in connection with HH Dalai Lama’s security or with any Khalistani terrorist case in McLeodganj on Friday.” The agency described such claims circulating in sections of the media as “completely false.”

The search operation in McLeodganj, as well as a simultaneous one in Delhi, was related to the ‘US Donkey Route’ human trafficking case, details of which were already shared in a press note issued on Friday. The so-called “donkey route” refers to the illegal transit of Indian nationals to the United States through multiple countries, often involving dangerous and exploitative pathways.

The NIA emphasised that the searches were carried out strictly within the scope of this human trafficking investigation and bore no connection to religious figures or terror financing activities. The agency further clarified that the local police had been duly informed about the operation and had accompanied the NIA team during the McLeodganj search.

As part of the operation, two more accused were arrested for their involvement in facilitating illegal migration through the donkey route. These arrests are in continuation of a larger probe into an organised network responsible for smuggling people out of the country using fake documents and unsafe channels.

The NIA urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing speculative or misleading reports. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and lawful investigation, cautioning against the spread of misinformation in sensitive matters.

