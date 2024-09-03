No challenge: BJP's Manoj Tiwari takes potshots at Cong-AAP 'likely' alliance in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday mocked the potential alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, asserting that such an alliance would not pose any threat to the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari remarked, "If Congress sees the need for an alliance in Haryana, it means the public is now showing its support for the BJP."

He suggested that the alliance signals Congress's desperation in the face of rising BJP popularity in Haryana.

The Lok Sabha MP expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to win the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, stating that the Congress-AAP alliance would not pose a significant challenge.

"There is no challenge. Everyone saw that they formed an alliance in Delhi, yet they were defeated in all seven seats, with the same margin that we would have won if they had fought separately," Tiwari said.

The BJP MP further criticised Congress for its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), stating that the move has damaged the party's prospects in Haryana.

"The slight chances of Congress in Haryana were shattered by the alliance it formed with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah's NC asserts that they will implement Article 370 again, which means the rights of Dalits will be shattered. Under Article 370, a sanitation worker's child could only become a sanitation worker. This is what happens under that provision," he explained.

"The public of Haryana, Delhi, and the entire nation has realised that revoking Article 370 means 'Alag Vidhan, Alag Pradhan, Alag Nishan' (separate Constitution, separate head, separate flag), and the Congress is planning to do exactly that," he added.

"If AAP is thinking of allying with Congress, that means it is supporting the idea of revoking Article 370. It will be interesting to watch," the BJP MP concluded.

