NMC gives nod to increase MBBS seats at Tripura Govt Medical College

Agartala, June 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its nod to increase the number of MBBS seats in the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here from 100 to 150.

Announcing the NMC nod, Manik Saha said in a post on X: “The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats."

“This is a significant accomplishment, as it will provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students from our state to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor. This expansion of seats is expected to enhance access to healthcare services in the future.

"Our government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state,” added Saha, who is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon having served in key positions in the Tripura Medical College, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Saha met and requested Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to set up an AIIMS-like institute, another medical college in Kulai under Dhalai district, and a one-time special grant to sustain the national ambulance service without interruptions in Tripura.

