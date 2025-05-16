Nitish Kumar orders strict action against corruption, calls for quick disposal of graft cases

Patna, May 16 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a high-level review meeting, has directed key state agencies, including the Special Vigilance Unit, Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Bihar Police, and other enforcement bodies, to intensify efforts in combating corruption across government departments, an official said on Friday.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state's commitment to "development with justice", reiterating a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

He called for a corruption-free administration, urging the agencies to be dynamic, sensitive, and proactive in identifying and eliminating graft.

During the detailed review of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Special Vigilance Unit, Technical Examination Cell, and EOU, Nitish Kumar instructed officials to conduct rapid investigations and ensure quick disposal of corruption cases.

He also asked to improve monitoring of workflows from top to bottom within departments, increase public awareness and simplify the complaint registration process through control rooms and toll-free numbers.

He directed the officials to take special surveillance on key government offices and departments, including zonal offices, blocks, police stations, education, health, Anganwadi centres, mining, and transport.

Nitish Kumar also emphasised the role of District Magistrates in maintaining oversight and conducting surprise inspections of public welfare schemes like MNREGA, encouraging immediate action in cases of irregularities to uphold public trust.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, presented the formation and functioning of the vigilance agencies, while DG of Vigilance Bureau J.S. Gangwar shared updates on case investigations.

Senior officials including ADG Pankaj Darad (Special Vigilance Unit), ADG Nayyar Hasnain Khan (EOU), and Engineer-in-Chief Ravi Kumar (Technical Cell) outlined the progress in tackling economic crimes, cyber frauds, and technical irregularities.

The Chief Minister concluded by urging all departments to work diligently and transparently, declaring that no form of corruption would be tolerated under his administration.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary to Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Economic Offenses Unit Manavjit Singh Dhillon, and other officers were present.

