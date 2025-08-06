Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for 'Bihar Gaurav Udyan' at Bans Ghat, Patna

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Deshratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad's Bihar Gaurav Udyan, a themed park to be developed near Bans Ghat on the banks of the Ganga River in Patna.

The Chief Minister paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President.

The upcoming park will be constructed on 10 acres of land and is inspired by the concept of 'Waste to Wonder', where installations will be crafted using industrial scrap and junk, offering a unique aesthetic and environmental appeal.

"The creations from waste material will not only be artistic but also visually thrilling for tourists," said the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Urban Development Minister Nitin Naveen, and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad were among the key NDA leaders present on the occasion.

Located between the Samadhi Sthal of Deshratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad and the J.P. Ganga Path, the park aims to become a major tourist and heritage attraction.

Nitish Kumar emphasised that the area, flanked by two iconic landmarks, makes it a prime site for meaningful urban beautification.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister visited the site for inspection. Officials gave a presentation, showcasing video clips and designs to explain the layout and structure of the park.

CM Nitish issued specific guidelines to ensure the project's execution is in line with his vision.

He also directed officials to initiate developmental work at the Samadhi Sthal of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, which lies close to the park.

With both memorials located near the J.P. Ganga Path, the area is expected to evolve into a heritage zone.

With this initiative, Bihar continues its efforts to blend heritage, sustainability, and tourism development, making the capital more appealing to both residents and visitors alike.

