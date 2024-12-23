Nitish Kumar to kickstart Pragati Yatra from West Champaran today

Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will start the Pragati Yatra from Bagaha in West Champaran on Monday. The preparations for the Yatra have been completed.

The Chief Minister, it is believed, will try to showcase his development efforts in the state through this Yatra.

Around 500 cops have been deployed to ensure safety and security, alongside 150 officers and magistrates. The administrative machinery in West Champaran has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and impactful event.

“A comprehensive security apparatus has been put in place, ensuring the smooth execution of the Yatra. The district administration is leaving no stone unturned in overseeing the preparations,” said Sushant Kumar Saroj, SP of West Champaran.

The district administration of West Champaran has constructed two helipads in Kadamhiya village, Santpur which will facilitate the Chief Minister's helicopter landing. The district has undergone beautification and organizational efforts to prepare for the CM's visit.

Special attention is being given to Santpur Ghothwa Tola, near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, to highlight its progress in development. Initiatives include fostering local women’s participation through Anganwadi workers and the Jeevika group, crafting various handicrafts in anticipation of the event.

The event signifies a strategic convergence of governance, development, and political messaging. Several long-pending projects are being completed at a rapid pace.

A day before the Pragati Yatra, Janata Dal-United (JDU) launched a promotional effort with posters proclaiming -- "When it comes to Bihar, the name is only Nitish Kumar." These posters have been prominently displayed in Patna and other districts, reinforcing Nitish Kumar’s image as the face of Bihar's leadership.

As per the schedule of Pragati Yatra’s first phase, Nitish Kumar will visit West Champaran on Monday. After staying overnight in Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve, will go to East Champaran on December 24. As the Christmas Holiday is on December 25, there is no program on that day.

He will visit Sheohar and Sitamarhi on December 26, he will visit Muzaffarpur on December 27, and on December 28, he will visit Vaishali and then return to Patna.

