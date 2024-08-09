Nitish Kumar inspects rising Ganga in Patna, other state rivers also in spate

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an inspection of several Ghats along the banks of the Ganga in Patna on Friday in the wake of rising water levels in several rivers, which have been flowing above the danger mark due to continuous rainfall in Nepal, as well as neighbouring Indian states.

The inspection was part of a broader effort to assess and manage the flood risk in the region, particularly in Patna. During the inspection, Nitish Kumar was accompanied by key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, Chaitanya Prasad, and Patna District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, along with other senior officers.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to implement immediate measures to prevent flooding in Patna. He emphasised the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of embankments to ensure their stability and to address any signs of weakness or breach promptly. This proactive approach is crucial to safeguarding the city and its residents from the devastating impacts of potential floods he said.

State Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the increase in river levels "is due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh".

"This heavy rainfall has significantly raised the water level of the Son River, a major tributary of the Ganga, leading to a subsequent rise in the Ganga River's water level.| he said.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga's level has exceeded the danger mark. The designated danger level for this location is 48.6 metres, but the river is currently flowing at 48.82 metres, indicating a potentially hazardous situation. The situation is particularly concerning in the Diara area, which includes some parts of the Saran and Vaishali regions, as these areas are already submerged. Additionally, the water level has risen on the edge of Patna city, posing a threat to urban areas if the water levels continue to rise.

The situation in Bihar continues to escalate as several rivers are now flowing above their danger levels, exacerbated by heavy rainfall in both Nepal and other neighbouring states.

The Ganga is also flowing above the danger level at Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon. The designated danger level there is 31.09 metres, but the river has now reached 31.10 metres, which, though a small increment, signifies that the river is overflowing its banks and poses a significant flood risk. In addition to the Ganga, other major rivers are also flowing above their danger marks due to the heavy rain: Gandak River at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj is flowing above the danger level, driven by continuous rain in Nepal. Kosi River in Baltara, in Khagaria district, has exceeded its danger level, posing a risk to surrounding areas. Bagmati River is above the danger level at multiple points: Sonakhan in Sitamarhi, Dubbadhar in Sheohar, Katauja and Benibad in Muzaffarpur districts. Kamla Balan River is flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district.

