Nitish Kumar inaugurates 1050-bed facility at PMCH

Patna, May 3 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a new 1050-bed facility at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), marking a transformative milestone in the state’s healthcare infrastructure on Saturday.

The new wing includes 65 ICUs, 10 deluxe rooms, 100 private rooms, and two suite rooms, aimed at boosting advanced medical care access for citizens across Bihar.

In the presence of Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and senior health officials, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also launched new OPD and emergency services in maternity, ophthalmology, and ENT departments.

“This is the largest expansion in PMCH’s history and a major achievement for Bihar's healthcare system,” said Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, while interacting with the media persons.

Officials noted that the new infrastructure is not just an expansion but a step toward transforming PMCH into an AI-enabled, smart medical hub.

In the coming months, the hospital will see the launch of super-speciality departments including cardiology, oncology, neurology and state-of-the-art labs, trauma centres, and multispecialty operation theatres.

Nitish Kumar emphasised that this is part of a broader push to upgrade healthcare across Bihar, with medical colleges and hospitals being opened in nearly every district.

“The new PMCH building reflects the future of healthcare in Bihar and reinforces Patna’s emerging role as a medical hub,” said CM Kumar.

Kumar pointed out that PMCH will become the world’s second-largest hospital as this facility is undergoing a massive transformation with a budget of Rs 5,540 crore.

Once its expansion is over, the hospital will have 5,462 beds and a helipad facility to accommodate air ambulances for emergency cases.

