Nitish Kumar holds meeting with DGP, Chief Secretary to discuss law and order situation

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, facing relentless attacks from the Opposition, stepped in directly by summoning Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Monday to seek answers regarding the recent surge in crime especially the murder of police personnel in Araria and Munger.

The government is reportedly considering tough measures to address the situation. However, the details of the discussion have not come out.

Earlier on Monday, RJD MLAs waved placards and raised slogans in the Bihar Assembly, targeting the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

The uproar led to CM Nitish Kumar leaving the House within seconds and move to his chamber.

After that, he went to Bihar Legislative Council where former CM Rabri Devi also cornered the government, raising questions about police attacks and criminal incidents.

She mentioned multiple criminal incidents including 22 murders in the last three days, including attacks on police personnel. It has intensified political tensions in Bihar.

The opposition claims the government has completely lost control, while Nitish Kumar is struggling to contain the fallout.

Besides Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav referenced National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, claiming that 60,000 murders and more than 25,000 rape and gang rape cases have been registered in Bihar over the last two decades under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

The Opposition demanded a discussion on law and order under an adjournment motion, but the Assembly speaker denied their request.

Tejashwi claimed: “The government is shielding criminals and avoiding debate because it has no answers.”

The escalating pressure may force the government to announce stricter measures in the coming days. With the budget session ongoing, the opposition is expected to keep the issue alive, making law and order a central political debate in Bihar.

