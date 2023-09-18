Nitish Kumar to hold two days meeting with party workers over weekend

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for another meeting of workers of his Janata Dal-United at his official residence on September 23 and 24.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar will meet the incharge of different wings of the party on September 23 and will chair the meeting of in charges of all assembly constituencies on the next day.

Recently, Nitish Kumar called for two meetings in the past and discussed the strategy with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, spokespersons, district presidents, block presidents and panchayat level workers.

The back to back meetings of Nitish Kumar also some speculation, especially after his photo with PM Narendra Modi in G20 dinner party went viral on different platforms.

In the last two meetings, JD-U national President Lalan Singh was not present and it will be interesting to see whether he would be present or not this time.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also did the two days meeting of his RJD's workers recently in the absence of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

