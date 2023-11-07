Nitish Kumar announces plans to enhance reservation up to 75%

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during the discussion on the caste survey in the Assembly on Tuesday, announced his government's intention to enhance reservation up to 75 per cent.

At present, Bihar has 50 per cent reservation for OBC, EBC, SC and ST and he expressed his desire to enhance this up to 65 per cent while there would be 10 per cent reservation given to the upper castes people on the basis of their financial condition.

Elaborating the current and future reservation policies of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said: "The Scheduled Caste people are availing 16 per cent reservation at present and as their population has increased here, it needs to enhance up to 20 per cent in Bihar. Similarly, 1 per cent reservation is given to the Scheduled Tribes and as their population has also increased, we have decided to enhance the reservation by 1 per cent more. With this, the formula of SC and ST will change to 20 and 2 per cent, respectively."

He said that the state government is giving 35 per cent reservation to women of backward caste (OBC), so it need not to enhance it. He also said that the reservation of EBC needs to be enhanced more but the percentage is not finalised yet.

He also said that the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste people on the basis of economic condition is also proposed.

