Nitish Bharadwaj gets nostalgic over AI-generated images

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for essaying the role of Krishna in B. R. Chopra's television series ‘Mahabharat’, is getting nostalgic.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a few AI generated pictures of himself from his Malayalam film ‘Njan Gandharvan’. In the pictures, he can be seen with the wings.

He wrote in the caption, “Nostalgia unlocked! Feeling the magic all over again from my superhit Malayalam film Njan Gandharvan. The euphoria this film created in the hearts of fans still lives on—and it’s heartwarming to see that legacy kept alive in such creative ways”.

“Someone recently made an incredible AI image of my character from the film, and it truly took me back in time. If you’re the artist behind this, I’d love to connect with you. Please email me your contact details”, he added.

The actor started his arts career with his training in Marathi theatre as a director, under stalwarts such as Sudha Karmarkar, Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar and Prabhakar Panshikar. He then moved on to professional Marathi theatre with Sai Paranjapye and later shifted to Hindi theatre on sound advice from his friend Ravi Baswani, who is known for his work in ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’.

Ravi Baswani was instrumental in getting Bharadwaj from Marathi to the nation-wide Hindi arena and Bharadwaj has always acknowledged Baswani's contribution to his life. He later did a Hindi mythological play Chakravyuh, in which he reappears as Lord Krishna, the role he mastered in the old Mahabharat.

Though the play depicts the story of Abhimanyu's martyrdom, it brings out various issues out of the same story which are relevant to today's times. Chakravyuh was one of the most successful plays of Hindi Theatre in 2015 and has already had around 75 showings across India, including some theatre festivals like the Kala Ghoda Festival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.