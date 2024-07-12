Nitin Gadkari gives ‘mantra’ to Goa CM for 2027 victory

Panaji, July 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to conduct a survey to assess the opinion of voters before the 2027 assembly election.

“We need to win the trust of people. For the next two years, we will have to face challenges. I would like to suggest Pramod Sawant to conduct a survey to assess the opinion of people about our government. Try to find out the reaction of people about developmental works and also the reason for their anger. Know the reason for their anger and resolve their issues. This helps to get victory again,” the Union Minister said while speaking during the State Executive Committee meeting at Taleigao in North District.

He said that there is a need to strengthen the trust of those who are with the BJP and also win the trust of those who are angry over some issues.

“In 2027 there will be an Assembly election in Goa. Just two and half years are left for the election. In this period, we need to strengthen our organisation. If this happens, then once again we can definitely form a government here,” Gadkari said.

He said that the financial audit is important but the performance audit is more important than the financial audit.

“We need to do our performance audit. Voters observe us minutely and based on that they make their decisions,” Gadkari said.

He said that the ‘sanskar’ which the BJP has does not have a shortcut.

“Our leader Lal Krishna Advani always said that we are a party with differences. What is the difference between BJP and Congress? We possess some uniqueness. If we know it, then we will always remain as a party with differences,” Gadkari said.

“We should not do things which have been done by them (Congress). People defeated them out of anger and elected us. But if we repeat the same thing then their defeat and our victory will gain nothing,” he pointed out.

He said that politics is an instrument of socio-economic reform. “We want to eradicate poverty and unemployment. If we want to achieve our goal then we should know our responsibilities. Congress could not create development in its 60 years of power but we could do it in just 10 years,” he said.

