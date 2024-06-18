Nitin Gadkari chairs review meeting of road & highway projects in J&K

Srinagar, June 18, (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the road and highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the big-ticket infrastructure projects in the UT," an official statement said.

“We are working with dedication for J&K's strong and glorious tomorrow. The massive infrastructure push has created new employment opportunities, and has also given a big boost to the UT's economy,” L-G Sinha said.

The L-G later posted on X: “Happy to have welcomed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to the Raj Bhavan. Discussed important projects including the Z-Morh Tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, 4-laning of Udhampur Ramban road, different sections of Khellani-Kishtwar-Chattroo road, the Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.