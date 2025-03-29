Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 1,237.71 crore for Jaisalmer-Barmer highway; Cong MP Beniwal expresses gratitude

Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the construction of a two-lane highway in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Barmer districts, near the India-Pakistan border, government officials said.

The project, valued at Rs 1,237.71 crore, was officially announced on Friday through a tweet from the Union Minister.

Taking to social media platform X, Minister Gadkari said, "Strengthening/widening of existing connection of NH-70 and NH-11 (total length 134.86 km) in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts of Rajasthan as well as strengthening and widening of Myajlar-Jaisalmer section of NH-11 and Sundara-Myajlar-Ambasingh Ki Dhani Road portion of the Munabao-Tanot to two-lane has been approved at a cost of Rs 1,237.71 crore."

"The proposed alignment will establish connectivity with NH-25 and NH-68, and will also connect with NH-70, thereby further enhancing the regional transport network. The project is of vital strategic importance as it is located near the International Border, which will greatly enhance the ability of our security personnel to reach the border areas quickly."

"The project road will also pass through the popular tourist destination, Khuri sand dunes, and will benefit a number of villages located along the route, and contribute to the overall development and connectivity of the region," Minister Gadkari added.

Following the announcement, Barmer-Jaisalmer-Balotara Lok Sabha MP, Ummeda Ram Beniwal, expressed his gratitude to Minister Gadkari.

In a tweet on X, Beniwal wrote: "Many thanks and gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ji for granting this important approval, which will greatly benefit the residents of the Barmer-Jaisalmer parliamentary constituency, especially those in the border region of Thar."

This highway project is expected to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

The road will pass through Khoohdi, a popular tourist destination known for its sand dunes, and several villages along the route will gain improved access to transportation and economic opportunities, officials said.

This development is seen as a significant boost to regional connectivity, benefiting both local residents and tourists while contributing to the overall growth of the area, officials added.

