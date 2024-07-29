NITI Aayog meet: TMC moves motion flaying CM’s treatment; BJP walks out

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) BJP MLAs in West Bengal Assembly staged a walkout on Monday after the Treasury Benches moved a motion seeking a discussion on the allegations of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s microphone being switched off at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

Trinamool Congress legislator Manas Bhuiyan and state minister moved a motion on the CM’s microphone allegedly being switched off after five minutes of her speech during the NITI Aayog meeting in the national Capital on Saturday.

BJP MLA Sikha Chattopadhyay said, “This is a pre-planned propaganda of falsehood. Actually the Chief Minister and her nephew went to Delhi with the intention of match-fixing. Since they were not successful in that, the Trinamool Congress is resorting to theatrics.”

As the BJP legislators started protesting and shouting in the House, the Speaker tried to cool things down and asked the MLAs to listen to the discussions on the matter.

After some time, the BJP legislators staged a walk out and started protesting in the lobby of the Assembly.

State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that there had been apprehensions that the Chief Minister would not be allowed to speak at the NITI Aayog meet.

“That is exactly what happened. The Chief Minister protested against that only,” Hakim said.

